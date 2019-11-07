Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,271,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,509,000 after buying an additional 44,072 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 207.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 18,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 12,195 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 69,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 10,420 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 369,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,283,000 after buying an additional 65,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 353,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,619,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

NYSE:JCI traded down $1.75 on Thursday, reaching $42.48. 409,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,425,053. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.21. The firm has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 12 month low of $28.30 and a 12 month high of $44.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 37,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $1,682,399.94. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 132,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,868,070.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 13,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $596,375.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,767 shares in the company, valued at $718,968.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 177,702 shares of company stock worth $7,716,908. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.