Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,286 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 169.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at about $5,202,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at about $5,260,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 351.2% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 26.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $2.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $162.90. The stock had a trading volume of 20,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,012. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.36. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.50 and a 52 week high of $164.82.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $168.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.00 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 16.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.95%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital set a $180.00 price target on Monolithic Power Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.20.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 999 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.58, for a total value of $156,423.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,031,366.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 9,706 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.63, for a total value of $1,549,368.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,087,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,650,781.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,820 shares of company stock worth $32,157,363. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.