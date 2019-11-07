Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) CFO Sells $617,850.00 in Stock

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) CFO Arvind Dharia sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $617,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,937.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Arvind Dharia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 10th, Arvind Dharia sold 7,500 shares of Steven Madden stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $272,250.00.

Shares of SHOO opened at $42.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.82. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $42.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.61.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $497.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.18 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHOO. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. B. Riley set a $42.00 price target on Steven Madden and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup set a $37.00 price target on Steven Madden and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Steven Madden currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,176 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 26,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

