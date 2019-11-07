Steris (NYSE:STE) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Steris (NYSE:STE) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.50-5.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.47.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Steris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.20.
Steris stock opened at $145.49 on Thursday. Steris has a 1-year low of $99.14 and a 1-year high of $156.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.88.
In related news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 1,000 shares of Steris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $142,150.00. Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 2,065 shares of Steris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.15, for a total transaction of $316,254.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Steris
STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.
