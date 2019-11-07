Steris (NYSE:STE) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Steris (NYSE:STE) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.50-5.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.47.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Steris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.20.

Steris stock opened at $145.49 on Thursday. Steris has a 1-year low of $99.14 and a 1-year high of $156.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.88.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. Steris had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $736.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Steris’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Steris will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 1,000 shares of Steris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $142,150.00. Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 2,065 shares of Steris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.15, for a total transaction of $316,254.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

