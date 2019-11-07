Steem Price Tops $0.14 on Top Exchanges (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 7th. In the last seven days, Steem has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001552 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Huobi, Bithumb and OpenLedger DEX. Steem has a market cap of $50.26 million and approximately $636,562.00 worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,242.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $290.86 or 0.03147137 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.43 or 0.00664768 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005178 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00017146 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000533 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000518 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 367,286,927 coins and its circulating supply is 350,312,833 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem’s official website is steem.com . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog

Buying and Selling Steem

Steem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Upbit, GOPAX, RuDEX, Bittrex, Binance, Huobi, HitBTC, Bithumb and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

