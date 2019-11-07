Steem Dollars (SBD) Price Hits $0.70

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One Steem Dollars coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00007561 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, Upbit, HitBTC and GOPAX. In the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. Steem Dollars has a total market cap of $5.17 million and approximately $5,540.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,238.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.38 or 0.03178082 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00008423 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00011492 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001551 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.85 or 0.00646174 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005278 BTC.

Steem Dollars Coin Profile

Steem Dollars is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 7,400,583 coins. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io . Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX, GOPAX, Bittrex, Poloniex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

