State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Stock Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,513 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.11% of Graphic Packaging worth $4,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 64.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth about $137,000.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

GPK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

GPK traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $16.02. 214,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,833,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average is $14.04. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $16.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.37.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.