State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Position in MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.12% of MSA Safety worth $5,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSA. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSA Safety during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

In related news, VP Douglas K. Mcclaine sold 6,000 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $678,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,243.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman William M. Lambert sold 52,163 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total transaction of $6,279,381.94. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 86,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,761.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.83.

Shares of MSA stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $124.34. 8,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,803. MSA Safety Inc has a 12-month low of $86.72 and a 12-month high of $124.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.20.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. MSA Safety had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 27.80%. The firm had revenue of $351.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MSA Safety Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

MSA Safety Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.