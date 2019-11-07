State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $4.88 Million Stock Position in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its position in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 54.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 74,003 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Ameren were worth $4,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Ameren in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Ameren by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Motco increased its position in Ameren by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 70.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AEE traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.39. The company had a trading volume of 92,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.55. Ameren Corp has a one year low of $62.51 and a one year high of $80.85. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.38%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AEE shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Ameren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Argus upgraded Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

