State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $4.44 Million Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 248,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,697 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $4,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 156,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 9.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 13.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KEY traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,467,381. The firm has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.85 and a 200-day moving average of $17.29. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $19.34.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded KeyCorp from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $19.00 price target on KeyCorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Nomura set a $18.00 price target on KeyCorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.21.

In other news, General Counsel Paul N. Harris sold 173,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $3,214,874.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 78,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,003.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 9,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $171,936.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,464.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 657,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,049,355 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

