State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 66,104 Shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 229,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 66,104 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Vale were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Vale by 5.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 17,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 6.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 176.7% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 130,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 83,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vale by 56.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. 18.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.21. 18,995,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,948,498. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average of $12.24. Vale SA has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $15.63. The company has a market capitalization of $62.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.17.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.19). Vale had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. Research analysts expect that Vale SA will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

VALE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 target price on Vale and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Macquarie upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Vale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.49.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

