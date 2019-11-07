State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New Investment in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 269,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 895.2% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 60.1% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 63,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 23,675 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 10.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 6.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 64,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 36.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Senior Housing Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.85.

NASDAQ:SNH traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.23. 145,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,566. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $7.49 and a 1-year high of $16.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.11 million. Senior Housing Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. Senior Housing Properties Trust’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Senior Housing Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

