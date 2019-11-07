State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys New Holdings in Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 761,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,549,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Antares Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $906,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Antares Pharma by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,799,058 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 29,578 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Antares Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Antares Pharma by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 68,498 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd increased its holdings in Antares Pharma by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 809,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 217,670 shares in the last quarter. 38.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.05.

ATRS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.70. 262,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,449. Antares Pharma Inc has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $3.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.17. The company has a market cap of $556.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Antares Pharma had a negative return on equity of 9.67% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $34.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antares Pharma Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

