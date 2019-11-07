State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires New Position in Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,527,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Silchester International Investors LLP grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 18,164,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,347 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,971,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,884 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 43.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,176,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,581,000 after purchasing an additional 658,400 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 54.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,732,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,067,000 after purchasing an additional 612,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,340,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,687,000 after purchasing an additional 55,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.56 to $35.11 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.93.

Janus Henderson Group stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.38. The stock had a trading volume of 649,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,114. Janus Henderson Group PLC has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $25.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.30.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group PLC will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

In other news, insider Seymour-Jackson Angela purchased 3,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.72 per share, for a total transaction of $129,999.52. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

