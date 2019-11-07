Starwood Property Trust (STWD) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 8th. Analysts expect Starwood Property Trust to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $351.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.00 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect Starwood Property Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

STWD opened at $24.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.57. Starwood Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $712,200.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 305,765 shares in the company, valued at $7,258,861.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Rina Paniry sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $312,130.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,800,247.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STWD. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

