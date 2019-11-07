Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) PT Raised to GBX 700 at Deutsche Bank

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) had its target price upped by analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 700 ($9.15) in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on STAN. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Societe Generale upgraded Standard Chartered to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) target price (up previously from GBX 620 ($8.10)) on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 712.83 ($9.31).

Shares of LON STAN opened at GBX 733.60 ($9.59) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 675.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 677.73. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.31. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of GBX 560.30 ($7.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 742.60 ($9.70).

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

