Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.85-4.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $535-565 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $539.03 million.

STMP traded down $2.90 on Thursday, hitting $80.82. 768,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,029. Stamps.com has a 12 month low of $32.54 and a 12 month high of $207.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.68. Stamps.com had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $138.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. Stamps.com’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Stamps.com will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Stamps.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Stamps.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Stamps.com from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Maxim Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Stamps.com in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Stamps.com from $62.50 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Stamps.com has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.00.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

