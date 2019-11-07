STACS (STACS) Price Hits $0.0092 on Exchanges

STACS (CURRENCY:STACS) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 7th. In the last seven days, STACS has traded up 36% against the US dollar. One STACS token can now be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges including GBX Digital Asset Exchange and IDEX. STACS has a total market capitalization of $4.79 million and $2,105.00 worth of STACS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010834 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00222706 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.81 or 0.01444056 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000814 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00029065 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00120249 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About STACS

STACS’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 520,137,195 tokens. STACS’s official website is stacs.io

Buying and Selling STACS

STACS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and GBX Digital Asset Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STACS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STACS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STACS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

