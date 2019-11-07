SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 51,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 14,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.85. 2,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,388. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.52. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $40.30 and a 52-week high of $47.03.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

