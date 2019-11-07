SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 390 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 1,054.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 49,944 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,520 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 207.1% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 19.3% during the second quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 12.9% during the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 1.1% during the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,979 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

In other news, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 4,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $394,753.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,980.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $520,182.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,159,335.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,148 shares of company stock valued at $5,251,936. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CTXS stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.11. 2,038,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,991,498. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.28 and a 12-month high of $112.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.45.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.05 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 97.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.