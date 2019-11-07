SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Acquired by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,002 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 191.6% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 102,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 67,419 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 105.4% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 75,472 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 38,736 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 89.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 23,777 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 91.1% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 4,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 536.8% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 15,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 13,114 shares during the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

NASDAQ:SPSC traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.60. 809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,159. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.77. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $59.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.87, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.63.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $70.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPSC. First Analysis upgraded SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer set a $61.00 price objective on SPS Commerce and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SPS Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.72.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.