Spiking 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $933,526.00 (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 38% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. In the last week, Spiking has traded down 29.4% against the dollar. One Spiking token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS and Kryptono. Spiking has a total market capitalization of $614,054.00 and approximately $933,526.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00043142 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $638.58 or 0.06911751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000416 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002347 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00014847 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00047048 BTC.

Spiking Token Profile

Spiking (CRYPTO:SPIKE) is a token. Its launch date was May 25th, 2018. Spiking's total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. The official message board for Spiking is blog.spiking.com . Spiking's official Twitter account is @

The official website for Spiking is spiking.com . The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency's Github account can be viewed here

Spiking Token Trading

Spiking can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and Kryptono. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spiking should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spiking using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

