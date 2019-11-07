Sphere (SPHR) Hits Market Cap of $915,385.00

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 7th. One Sphere coin can currently be purchased for $0.0733 or 0.00000794 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Sphere has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. Sphere has a market capitalization of $915,385.00 and $2,636.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00042927 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00085132 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001261 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00084091 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,117.94 or 0.98732011 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000555 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001753 BTC.

About Sphere

Sphere (SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io . Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR

Buying and Selling Sphere

Sphere can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

