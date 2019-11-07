SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.48

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.48 and last traded at $25.48, with a volume of 62151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.35.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.37.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 964.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

