SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 1.6% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 164.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 328,490,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,754,868,000 after purchasing an additional 204,230,720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 207.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,539,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,090,000 after buying an additional 1,039,713 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 37.5% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,387,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,880,000 after purchasing an additional 378,465 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.7% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 960,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,368,000 after purchasing an additional 68,649 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 887,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,247,000 after purchasing an additional 28,695 shares during the period.

Shares of GLD traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $137.88. 5,791,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,162,813. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $113.42 and a twelve month high of $146.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.01.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

