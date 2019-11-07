Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.96, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $207.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.70 million. Spark Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.29% and a negative net margin of 0.30%.

Shares of SPKE stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $9.26. 250,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,743. The stock has a market cap of $338.77 million, a P/E ratio of -13.42 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.28. Spark Energy has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $11.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. Spark Energy’s payout ratio is -105.80%.

In other news, Director W Keith Maxwell III acquired 34,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $354,899.72. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,555,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,117,986.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 56,268 shares of company stock valued at $574,846. Insiders own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPKE shares. BidaskClub downgraded Spark Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Spark Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spark Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

