Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Shares Down 13.6%

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd (CVE:SPA)’s stock price traded down 13.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, 277,868 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 138% from the average session volume of 116,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a market cap of $23.86 million and a PE ratio of -55.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.09.

About Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA)

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 45 contiguous mineral claims and 6 placer claims covering an area of approximately 7,700 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Spanish Mountain Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spanish Mountain Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.