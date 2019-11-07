Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Stock Price Down 5.9% After Earnings Miss

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) shares fell 5.9% on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $77.32 and last traded at $79.73, 804,930 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 223% from the average session volume of 249,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.72.

The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $725.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Southwest Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.24%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SWX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $93.00 price objective on Southwest Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Southwest Gas in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $91.00 price objective on Southwest Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

In other Southwest Gas news, VP Kenneth J. Kenny sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total value of $45,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,081.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Southwest Gas by 39.4% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Southwest Gas in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Southwest Gas in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwest Gas in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Southwest Gas by 6,708.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.19.

Southwest Gas Company Profile (NYSE:SWX)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

