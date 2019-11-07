Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $725.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Southwest Gas’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SWX traded down $4.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,267. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.12 and a 200 day moving average of $88.18. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.22. Southwest Gas has a 1 year low of $72.68 and a 1 year high of $92.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently 59.24%.

SWX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $91.00 price objective on Southwest Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Southwest Gas in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $93.00 target price on Southwest Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

In other news, VP Kenneth J. Kenny sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total value of $45,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,081.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.