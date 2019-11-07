South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) Shares Sold by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA decreased its holdings in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 556,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,469 shares during the quarter. South Jersey Industries makes up 1.9% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA owned 0.60% of South Jersey Industries worth $18,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 30.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 381.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,974,000 after buying an additional 375,267 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 29,417 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in South Jersey Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SJI traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.39. 23,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.26. South Jersey Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $26.06 and a 52-week high of $34.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.66.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $266.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.12 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 7.97%. South Jersey Industries’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries Inc will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered South Jersey Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Maxim Group set a $40.00 price objective on South Jersey Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price objective on South Jersey Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

South Jersey Industries Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.