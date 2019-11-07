Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Up 7%

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) shares shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.71 and last traded at $1.68, 1,597,236 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 6% from the average session volume of 1,706,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SRNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub cut Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sorrento Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.95.

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.60. The firm has a market cap of $212.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.36.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 119.51% and a negative net margin of 1,107.37%. The business had revenue of $6.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 4,726.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 13,612 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares during the period. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,742,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

