SONO Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8.00 (SONO)

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. SONO has a total market cap of $2,110.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SONO has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One SONO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SONO alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00040145 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.79 or 0.00790971 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00224607 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005616 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00078930 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003515 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SONO Profile

SONO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 20th, 2017. SONO’s total supply is 2,084,823 coins. SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin . SONO’s official website is projectsono.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SONO

SONO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SONO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SONO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SONO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SONO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.