Solarwindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Solarwindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

WNDW stock opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average of $3.00. Solarwindow Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35.

Solarwindow Technologies Company Profile

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc engages in developing electricity-generating see-through windows and products for detached homes and commercial buildings. Its SolarWindow technology provides the ability to harvest light energy from the sun and artificial sources and generate electricity from a transparent coating of organic photovoltaic solar cells.

