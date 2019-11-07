Software AG (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Software AG (OTCMKTS:STWRY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

STWRY has been the topic of several research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Software in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays raised shares of Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS STWRY traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.86. 322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416. Software has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $10.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.75.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

