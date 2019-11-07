SofTech (OTCMKTS:SOFT) vs. Cerner (OTCMKTS:CERN) Head to Head Analysis

SofTech (OTCMKTS:SOFT) and Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Cerner pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. SofTech does not pay a dividend. Cerner pays out 32.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares SofTech and Cerner’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SofTech N/A N/A N/A Cerner 9.02% 15.61% 10.73%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.8% of Cerner shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.6% of SofTech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Cerner shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

SofTech has a beta of 5.02, suggesting that its stock price is 402% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cerner has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SofTech and Cerner’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SofTech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cerner $5.37 billion 3.91 $630.05 million $2.21 30.24

Cerner has higher revenue and earnings than SofTech.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for SofTech and Cerner, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SofTech 0 0 0 0 N/A Cerner 1 3 11 0 2.67

Cerner has a consensus price target of $76.71, indicating a potential upside of 14.79%. Given Cerner’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cerner is more favorable than SofTech.

Summary

Cerner beats SofTech on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SofTech Company Profile

SofTech, Inc. develops, markets, distributes, and supports computer aided design (CAD), and product data management and collaboration computer solutions for the product lifecycle management (PLM) industry primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers ProductCenter, a collaborative PLM solution, which manages the engineering data and electronic files of discrete parts designed in various used third party proprietary design technologies; delivers a combination of document management, design integration, configuration control, change management, bill of materials management, and integration capability with other enterprise-wide systems; enables secure management of product information; and allows engineers and the design chain to manage, share, modify, and track product data and documents in the product development lifecycle. Its ProductCenter technology also allows employees, customers, suppliers, and other team members to securely exchange product information while maintaining a centralized database of critical product data; and enables integration with other business applications, such as enterprise resource planning, supply chain management, and customer relationship management for data exchange across the product lifecycle. In addition, the company offers Connector platform, a technology that allows for a direct interface between Aras Corporation's Innovator solution and CAD products. SofTech, Inc. markets and distributes its products and services primarily through a direct sales force and its service organization, as well as through resellers. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers. It also provides HealtheIntent platform, a cloud-based platform to aggregate, transform, and reconcile data across the continuum of care; and EHR agnostic platform, CareAware that facilitates connectivity of health care devices to EHRs. In addition, the company offers a portfolio of clinical and financial health care information technology solutions, as well as departmental, connectivity, population health, and care coordination solutions. Further, it provides tech-enabled services, such as implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employer health centers, employee wellness programs, and third-party administrator services; and complementary hardware and devices for third parties. The company serves integrated integrated delivery networks, physician groups and networks, managed care organizations, hospitals, medical centers, reference laboratories, home health agencies, blood banks, imaging centers, pharmacies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, employers, governments and public health organizations. It has a strategic collaboration with Christiana Care Health System to provide a weight loss surgery program. Cerner Corporation was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in North Kansas City, Missouri.

