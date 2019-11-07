SocialCoin Hits Market Cap of $1,948.00 (SOCC)

SocialCoin (CURRENCY:SOCC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 7th. One SocialCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SocialCoin has traded down 33.2% against the dollar. SocialCoin has a market capitalization of $1,948.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of SocialCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SocialCoin alerts:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About SocialCoin

SocialCoin (SOCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 20th, 2017. SocialCoin’s total supply is 10,678,425 coins and its circulating supply is 10,518,425 coins. SocialCoin’s official website is socc.network . SocialCoin’s official Twitter account is @SocialCoinNetwk

SocialCoin Coin Trading

SocialCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SocialCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SocialCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SocialCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SocialCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SocialCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.