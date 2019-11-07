Social Send (SEND) Price Hits $0.0029 on Top Exchanges

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. During the last week, Social Send has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Social Send coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Social Send has a total market cap of $110,857.00 and approximately $23.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009239 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002588 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005162 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000201 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Social Send

Social Send (CRYPTO:SEND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 38,677,760 coins. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Social Send’s official website is socialsend.io . The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Social Send Coin Trading

Social Send can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Send should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Social Send using one of the exchanges listed above.

