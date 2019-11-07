SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) Given a €20.00 Price Target by Oddo Bhf Analysts

SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) received a €20.00 ($23.26) target price from equities researchers at Oddo Bhf in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 26.09% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Independent Research set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on SMA Solar Technology and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

SMA Solar Technology stock traded down €3.12 ($3.63) during trading on Thursday, reaching €27.06 ($31.47). 584,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,058. SMA Solar Technology has a 52-week low of €14.53 ($16.90) and a 52-week high of €31.32 ($36.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $936.21 million and a P/E ratio of -4.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €26.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €23.28.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and distributes photovoltaic (PV) inverters, transformers, choke coils, and monitoring and energy management systems for PV systems worldwide. It operates through Residential, Commercial, Utility, Storage, and Digital Energy segments.

