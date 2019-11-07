Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) PT Lowered to C$21.00 at National Bank Financial

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sleep Country Canada’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

ZZZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC upgraded Sleep Country Canada from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sleep Country Canada has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$25.06.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

TSE:ZZZ opened at C$19.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.77. The company has a market capitalization of $712.60 million and a PE ratio of 12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.52. Sleep Country Canada has a 52-week low of C$16.01 and a 52-week high of C$23.47.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$166.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$165.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sleep Country Canada will post 1.8099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In other Sleep Country Canada news, Senior Officer Eric Solomon sold 2,785 shares of Sleep Country Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total value of C$58,485.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$621,705.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, and other sleep accessories.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.