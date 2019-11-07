Slack (NYSE:WORK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wedbush

Research analysts at Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Slack in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on Slack to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. KeyCorp set a $44.00 price target on Slack and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Slack in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on Slack from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.22.

WORK traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.34. 7,639,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,335,949. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.16. Slack has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $144.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Slack will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 4,000 shares of Slack stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total transaction of $340,880.00. Also, CAO Brandon Zell sold 4,850 shares of Slack stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $145,888.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 173,140 shares in the company, valued at $5,208,051.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 310,712 shares of company stock worth $7,600,524 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Slack during the third quarter valued at $342,000. Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Slack during the second quarter valued at about $4,837,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Slack during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Slack during the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Greylock Xii GP LLC bought a new stake in Slack during the second quarter valued at about $2,494,000. Institutional investors own 19.58% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

