SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $82.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SJW CORP. is a holding company which operates through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, San Jose Water Co., SJW Land Co., and Western Precision, Inc. San Jose Water Co., is a public utility in the business of providing water service to a population of approximately 928,000 people. Their service area encompasses about 134 sq. miles in the metropolitan San Juan area. SJW Land Co. operates parking facilities located adjacent to the their headquarters and the San Jose area. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $80.00 price target on SJW Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a buy rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Macquarie began coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SJW Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.20.

SJW Group stock traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,210. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.97. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $51.82 and a 52-week high of $74.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of -0.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.81%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in SJW Group by 50.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in SJW Group during the third quarter worth $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in SJW Group by 18.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in SJW Group by 161.3% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

