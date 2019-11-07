Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,166 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $6,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 11.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth about $845,000. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 215.8% in the third quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 15,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 91.1% in the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 52,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 25,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabalex Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth about $13,230,000. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.10.

NYSE SPG traded up $1.23 on Thursday, hitting $156.31. 33,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,959. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.41 and a 200 day moving average of $159.74. Simon Property Group Inc has a twelve month low of $145.28 and a twelve month high of $191.49. The company has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($1.28). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 66.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 69.25%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

