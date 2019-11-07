Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,727 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,433 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.4% in the third quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 25.5% in the third quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,136,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $62,832,000 after acquiring an additional 231,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.3% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 73,574 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. 60.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WBA stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.64. 651,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,093,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.73. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $86.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.49. The company has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.87.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $33.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

WBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $10,869,505.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 357,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,064,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

