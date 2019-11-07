Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSTA. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 61,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,656,000. Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 78,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 49.8% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 10,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 18,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FSTA traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,876. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.49. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a twelve month low of $29.04 and a twelve month high of $36.85.

