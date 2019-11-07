Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 431.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,529 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,518,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,808 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,227,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,613,000 after purchasing an additional 937,371 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 664,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,449,000 after purchasing an additional 414,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,556.7% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 157,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,479,000 after purchasing an additional 147,882 shares in the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Vivian Yang sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $428,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,366 shares in the company, valued at $8,673,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Ross sold 2,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.30, for a total value of $749,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,553,071.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 452,463 shares of company stock valued at $114,490,536 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk stock traded down $8.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $185.93. The stock had a trading volume of 130,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,946. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.71. Trade Desk Inc has a one year low of $102.35 and a one year high of $289.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.26.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.26 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. Citigroup lowered Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nomura raised Trade Desk from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered Trade Desk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Trade Desk has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.25.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

