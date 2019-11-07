Sigma Planning Corp Buys 7,307 Shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 39.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,788 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 3.5% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 8,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 55.7% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 836 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 24.9% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 1.1% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 28,874 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 8.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Twitter stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.05. 22,623,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,195,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 8.69 and a quick ratio of 8.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.63. Twitter Inc has a 1-year low of $26.26 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.58.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Twitter had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 47.67%. The business had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 9,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $287,838.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 8,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $350,371.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,259 over the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI cut Twitter from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Twitter from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Twitter from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.61.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

