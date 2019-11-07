Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 2,163 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EPD. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,242.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. 36.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotia Howard Weill assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.43. 7,272,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,234,687. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.64. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.24%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

