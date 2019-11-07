Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $174.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.16 million. Sierra Wireless had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sierra Wireless updated its FY19 guidance to $0.00-0.03 EPS.

Shares of SWIR stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.83. 51,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.32 million, a P/E ratio of 67.77 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.75. Sierra Wireless has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $19.81.

SWIR has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sierra Wireless from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut Sierra Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Sierra Wireless from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

