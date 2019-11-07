Shyam Kambeyanda Sells 4,100 Shares of Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) Stock

Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) SVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $147,846.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,697.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE CFX traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.38. 20,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Colfax Corp has a twelve month low of $18.95 and a twelve month high of $36.63. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.96.

Get Colfax alerts:

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $846.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Colfax Corp will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CFX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price target on Colfax from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Colfax from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Colfax from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America raised Colfax from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $28.00 price target on Colfax and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Colfax by 36.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,527,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,374,000 after buying an additional 5,537,747 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in Colfax by 2,068.0% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,501,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,105,000 after buying an additional 2,385,691 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Colfax by 34.6% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,740,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,818,000 after buying an additional 704,327 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Colfax by 9.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,978,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,640,000 after buying an additional 679,665 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Colfax during the second quarter worth approximately $12,770,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.