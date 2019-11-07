Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SSTK. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shutterstock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

NYSE SSTK traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.82. 296,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,042. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. Shutterstock has a 12-month low of $31.77 and a 12-month high of $50.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.73 and a 200-day moving average of $37.98.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $159.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.77 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Shutterstock will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,787,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,232,000 after buying an additional 63,496 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,087,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,824,000 after buying an additional 62,536 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 898,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,226,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 257,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,102,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 364.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,275,000 after buying an additional 185,703 shares in the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

